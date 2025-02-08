BJP's Arvinder Singh Lovely leading from Gandhi Nagar constituency against AAP's Naveen Chaudhary

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from the Gandhi Nagar constituency Arvinder Singh Lovely is currently leading against Aam Aadmi Party's Naveen Chaudhary by 7653 votes, as per early trends. BJP Candidate from Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency Arvinder Singh Lovely shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the Delhi Assembly Election.(ANI)

56-year-old Arvinder Singh Lovely is contesting on the BJP ticket from one of Delhi's crucial seats - Gandhi Nagar constituency. The saffron dropped its sitting MLA, Anil Kumar Bajpai, from the seat.

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, jumped ships to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017. At the time, former Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit accused him of betraying the party.

However, he returned to the Congress in February 2018 after a brief stint with the BJP, met Rahul Gandhi and regretted leaving the party. He clarified that his departure from Congress was driven by “pain” after being replaced as Delhi unit chief by Ajay Maken.

In 2019, Lovely contested the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi, facing off against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and AAP's Atishi. He lost to the cricketer-turned-politician by a margin of over 3.9 lakh votes.

Days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Arvinder Singh Lovely rejoined the BJP.

Arvinder Singh Lovely political career

Born in 1968, Arvinder Singh Lovely graduated in Political Science from SGTB Khalsa College, Delhi University and began his career with participation in student politics from an early age, he served as General Secretary of the Delhi Youth Congress in 1990 and held the position of General Secretary in the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) from 1992 to 1996.

In 1998, he became an MLA at age 30, representing the Gandhi Nagar constituency. He defeated BJP's Swinderjit Singh Bajwa by a margin of over 6,000 votes.

In Sheila Dikshit's Congress government, Arvinder Singh Lovely held critical portfolios, including urban development, revenue, education and transport.

Arvinder Singh Lovely's total assets amount to ₹11.7 Crore, while liabilities stand at ₹97 Lac.