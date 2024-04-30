BJP's claim of winning 80 seats in UP a 'blatant lie', says SP's Dimple Yadav

After the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded, both the ruling and opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have intensified their campaigns across for the third phase of polling. Akhilesh Yadav's wife and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav at Parliament House during the Budget Session. (ANI file photo)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have claimed that the party is going to win all 80 parliamentary seats in UP.

Dimple Yadav, the wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, known as the stronghold of the Party, on Monday dismissed the BJP's claims as a "blatant lie."

"BJP claims to win 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, but this is a blatant lie. In the last 10 years, the government has failed to fulfill all the promises it made. But this time, the public is going to remove the pressure politics and change the government," Dimple Yadav said while speaking to ANI.

While commenting on the issue of paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh, Dimple Yadav expressed concern, saying, "Paper leak is a reality. The youth of the country and the state are repeatedly facing this issue. Recruitment is announced for jobs, the youth fills out the form, spends money for it, and a few days after appearing the exam, the paper gets leaked. Because of paper leaks, recruitment gets cancelled, and this is a very big problem. Paper leaks are happening continuously in Uttar Pradesh. When our government was in power, we employed the people and developed the state."

Regarding the INDIA alliance, Dimple said that those working to divide the country will always appear scattered, but she expressed satisfaction that from the south to the north, everyone is part of the INDIA alliance and participating in the elections in their respective states with strength.

Responding to allegations of dynastic politics, she countered, "When BJP allied with Sukhbir Singh Badal's party in Punjab, they were not accused of family politics. When they allied with H. D. Deve Gowda's party in Karnataka, they were not accused of family politics. But I think this is not about dynastic politics; BJP is unable to see that Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and INDIA alliance are performing well across the country."

Highlighting their family's relation to Saifai, she said, "We are residents of Saifai, this is our family, and Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav had a very strong and deep relationship with them. That's why my daughter constantly goes to every village and talks to the people here," said Dimple Yadav.