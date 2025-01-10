Delhi election: Atishi predicts BJP's CM face citing 'credible sources'

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for not declaring its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Delhi assembly election, saying the people of the national capital are asking who its CM face is. The Aam Aadmi Party's Kalkaji candidate reiterated that Arvind Kejriwal will become the chief minister if AAP wins the February election. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi CM Atishi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and party leader Sanjay Singh.

Atishi, who became the chief minister of Delhi after Arvind Kejriwal resigned due to his incarceration last year, said her Kalkaji rival Ramesh Bidhuri will be the BJP's CM pick.

"Today, the entire Delhi is asking from the 'Galli-Galoch' party who its CM face is. The people of Delhi know that by voting for AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM. But they are asking who will be BJP's CM face," Atishi said.

Ex BJP MP Bidhuri was recently embroiled in a massive controversy after he said that he would make roads in Kalkaji that would be as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheek. After his remark triggered a row, he took back his words.

“BJP's Core Committee meeting is underway and this evening they will hold their parliamentary board meeting. Through credible sources, we have found that the 'Galli-Galoch' party has decided that its CM face will be the one leader who hurls the most abuses, which is Ramesh Bidhuri,” Atishi added.

The BJP and the AAP are currently locked in a fight over Arvind Kejriwal's allegation of voter list manipulation.

Arvind Kejriwal yesterday met senior officials of the Election Commission and alleged deletion of the names of genuine voters and addition of fake voters to electoral lists.

He also accused his New Delhi constituency rival Parvesh Verma of distributing money.

BJP protests against Arvind Kejriwal

On Friday, BJP workers held 'Purvanchal Samman March' from Ashoka Road to Arvind Kejriwal's residence to protest against the latter's alleged remarks against the people of Purvanchal.

"Arvind Kejriwal and AAP have a history of disrespecting the people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand...How did you (Arvind Kejriwal) dare to call people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand as fake...The promises of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are fake...The people of Purvanchal will take revenge on 5th February," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said at a press conference.

The Delhi assembly election will be conducted in a single phase on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.

With ANI, PTI inputs