BJP's gamechanger in West Bengal politics? 5 key facts about Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari is a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the current Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Born on December 15, 1970, in Purba Medinipur, he is the son of Shri Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Smt Gayatri Adhikari. He rose to national prominence in 2021 when he defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her bid for the Nandigram seat by a narrow margin, a victory that permanently altered the state's political narrative.

West Bengal Assembly LoP Suvendhu Adhikari is set for another contest with Mamata Banerjee, this time from the Bhabanipur seat.(ANI)

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In the ongoing 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Adhikari is contesting from two seats: his traditional stronghold of Nandigram and Mamata Banerjee’s urban bastion of Bhabanipur. Once a close lieutenant and key strategist for Banerjee during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement in 2007, Adhikari defected to the BJP in December 2020 following internal power struggles and accusations of being sidelined, as per earlier HT reports. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has framed Adhikari's potential victory in Bhabanipur as a "shortcut" to uprooting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

5 key facts about Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari holds a Master of Arts (M.A.) degree from Rabindra Bharati University, which he completed in 2011, according to information on My Neta. He began his legislative career in 2006 as a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and later served two terms in the Lok Sabha – 2009 and 2014 – before resigning in 2016 to join the state cabinet, stated sansad.in. Since joining the BJP in 2020, the number of criminal cases against him has risen to 25, involving charges ranging from criminal intimidation to rioting; however, the Calcutta High Court quashed 15 of these cases in October 2025, HT earlier reported. A veteran of the co-operative movement, he has served as Chairman of the Contai Co-operative Bank Ltd and the Vidyasagar Central Co-operative Bank Ltd. Beyond politics, he is a businessperson and social worker with a keen interest in sports, particularly in organizing football at the district level and following cricket.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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