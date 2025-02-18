BJP's Gourav Vallabh hits back at Akhilesh Yadav: ‘As Sanatanis come together…'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gourav Vallabh came out heavily against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his criticism of the Yogi Adityanath government over Maha Kumbh arrangements and accused him of engaging in appeasement politics. BJP leader Gourav Vallabh said the 'anxiety' of Akhilesh and his "gang" rose to see the "Sanatanis come together."

Saying that Maha Kumbh is considered the "world's biggest gathering of the century", Vallabh said the 'anxiety' of Akhilesh and his "gang" rose to see the "Sanatanis come together" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended their "appeasement politics" in 2014.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh said, “Agencies all over the world consider this the biggest gathering of the century and this is the issue with Akhilesh Yadav and gang.”

“Their anxiety will increase with the number of Sanatanis coming together because the gang does the politics of appeasement of a particular religion and PM Modi ended that politics in 2014,” he said.

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh, while criticizing Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, highlighted the massive turnout of devotees at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. He said that the growing numbers at the gathering reflect global recognition of the event's scale.

"Sanatani lovers have taken a dip at Triveni in Prayag, and this is the reason for the suffering of Akhilesh Yadav. People around the world are acknowledging that agencies consider this the biggest gathering of the century," Vallabh said.

He added, "The problem for Akhilesh Yadav and his gang is that so many Sanatan lovers have come together, with numbers rising from 50 to 60 million. In the next ten days, it will reach 75 million."

Vallabh further alleged that Yadav's uneasiness stems from past political strategies.

"Their anxiety will grow as the numbers increase because this gang has always engaged in appeasement politics for a particular religion, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi put an end to that in 2014," he remarked.

This comes as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly accused the Uttar Pradesh government of 'hiding' the death toll of the stampede that happened in Prayagraj on January 29.

Yadav also alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is underreporting the number of devotees attending the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to conceal its administrative shortcomings.