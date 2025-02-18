Menu Explore
Juhi Chawla takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls it, ‘Most beautiful morning in my life’

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 18, 2025 03:48 PM IST

The actress also paid gratitude to the police and others for the grand arrangements at one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world.

Actor Juhi Chawla took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Tuesday and called it the "most beautiful" experience of her life. (Also read: Juhi Chawla ‘so happy’ to meet Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan at Loveyapa premiere: ‘So many crazy memories’)

Juhi Chawla spoke to the press at the Mahakumbh.
Juhi Chawla spoke to the press at the Mahakumbh.

Juhi Chawla, known for films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Hum Hain Rah Pyar Ke', 'Yes Boss', 'Darr' and 'Ishq' has joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

What Juhi said

The actress also paid gratitude to the police and others for the grand arrangements at one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world.

While recalling her experience from the visit, Juhi Chawla said, "This morning has been the most beautiful morning in my life...I took a holy dip in the Sangam. I didn't want to leave that place. It was an amazing and beautiful experience. I thank the police and everyone who has made such good arrangements."

Last week, actor Vivek Oberoi, along with his family, visited the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

Oberoi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for the Mahakumbh arrangements and shared how proud he feels that the world's biggest festival is being celebrated in the country with so much love.

"We have come here to thank God... We want to thank the government of India, especially the government of Uttar Pradesh, their administration, and every officer present here for making such good preparations. It feels very proud that today, the world's biggest festival is being celebrated in such a beautiful way in our country," Oberoi told ANI.

Actor Vicky Kaushal also visited Mahakumbh 2025 ahead of his film Chhaava's release. Sharing his experience at the event, Vicky Kaushal expressed his joy, saying, "I am feeling good. I was waiting to visit Mahakumbh. I am fortunate as I got the opportunity to come here."

The ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 540 million devotees taking a holy dip in the first 36 days, officials said on Monday.

According to official data, from February 17, 2025, till 8 PM, more than 13.5 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, marking yet another significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
