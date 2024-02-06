BJP's ‘governance model on ventilator’ barb on ED searches against Kejriwal aide

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, accusing it of being hungry and greedy for corruption.



“Delhi's governance model has been put on the ventilator. The Delhi excise policy is the biggest scam that one can think of. But while the CM is avoiding answering the ED summons on the Delhi liquor scam another scam came to the front and that scam happened to be the Delhi Jal Board scam,” the minister was quoted by ANI as saying during a press briefing.



Lekhi's attack comes on a day the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the premises of Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and others as part of its probe into charges of bribes being generated from ‘irregularities’ in the DJB tendering process.



About 10-12 premises in the national capital were covered by the officials of the agency as part of the raids being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The residence of Bibhav Kumar, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) member Shalabh Kumar, office of party Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta and a Chartered Accountant (CA) Pankaj Mangal apart from some others linked to the party that rules Delhi, are being covered by the officials of the agency. Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday(PTI)

Continuing her attack on the AAP government, Lekhi said,"Yesterday the Delhi High Court found that a false affidavit has been filed in the court of law before the judges. The false affidavit contains some remarks regarding the procurement processes".



"Where the audit report has found the central procurement processes are violative of law and the drugs which are procured are substandard and are also not in terms of the regulations which need to be obeyed and adhered to," she added.

‘When will Kejriwal appear before ED?'

"Delhi government is only bothered about publicity. They are hungry to stay in power at any cost. They are hungry and greedy for corruption," the minister added.

Meenakshi Lekhi also hit out at the Delhi CM for not responding to ED summons in the Delhi excise policy case. "Atishi is repeatedly holding press conferences but is not telling when Arvind Kejriwal will go in front of the ED. There are no teachers in schools and no doctors in hospitals. Those who were staunchly honest are today giving evidence of staunch dishonesty" she said.