BJP’s Kuki-Zo MLA, attacked by mob in 2023 ethnic violence, dies at hospital

Vungzagin Valte, a prominent Kuki-Zo legislator and former Manipur minister, passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on Friday following a nearly three-year battle with injuries sustained during the 2023 ethnic violence. He was 63. (X/AShardaDevi)

Valte, a BJP MLA from Thanlon assembly seat in Pherzawl district, was brutally assaulted by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023, when he was returning from a meeting with then-chief minister N. Biren Singh, just as the state spiralled into ethnic conflict.

The three-time MLA had been in and out of critical care since the assault. Initially sent to Delhi after the 2023 attack, he underwent extensive treatment for over a year before returning to Manipur in April last year. However, his health took a turn for the worse and was recently airlifted to Delhi for admission to a prominent Gurugram hospital.

Valte was a significant figure in Manipur politics and was among the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs who had been demanding a “separate administration” in the form of a Union Territory following the 2023 violence.

He is survived by his wife and children. While the Kuki-Zo community has mourned his death, official funeral arrangements and the transit of his mortal remains to Manipur are currently being finalised.