Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    BJP’s Kuki-Zo MLA, attacked by mob in 2023 ethnic violence, dies at hospital

    Vungzagin Valte, a BJP MLA from Thanlon assembly seat in Pherzawl district, was brutally assaulted by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 8:38 PM IST
    By Thomas Ngangom, IMPHAL
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Vungzagin Valte, a prominent Kuki-Zo legislator and former Manipur minister, passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on Friday following a nearly three-year battle with injuries sustained during the 2023 ethnic violence. He was 63.

    (X/AShardaDevi)
    (X/AShardaDevi)

    Valte, a BJP MLA from Thanlon assembly seat in Pherzawl district, was brutally assaulted by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023, when he was returning from a meeting with then-chief minister N. Biren Singh, just as the state spiralled into ethnic conflict.

    The three-time MLA had been in and out of critical care since the assault. Initially sent to Delhi after the 2023 attack, he underwent extensive treatment for over a year before returning to Manipur in April last year. However, his health took a turn for the worse and was recently airlifted to Delhi for admission to a prominent Gurugram hospital.

    Valte was a significant figure in Manipur politics and was among the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs who had been demanding a “separate administration” in the form of a Union Territory following the 2023 violence.

    He is survived by his wife and children. While the Kuki-Zo community has mourned his death, official funeral arrangements and the transit of his mortal remains to Manipur are currently being finalised.

    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest Tata Punch EV Launch at HindustanTime
    News/India News/BJP’s Kuki-Zo MLA, Attacked By Mob In 2023 Ethnic Violence, Dies At Hospital
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes