BJP’s Mangala Suresh in slender lead over Satish Jarkiholi in Belagavi by-polls

Mangala Suresh Angadi, the wife of late Union minister Suresh Angadi, had a slender lead upon Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi in Belagavi parliamentary by polls after the first few rounds of counting on May 2.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mangala Angadi was leading with 113,095 votes as against Jarkiholi’s 103,633 votes at around 11 am on the counting day on Sunday, according to the chief election office of Karnataka.

Belagavi parliamentary seat by-poll was necessitated after the death of four-time parliamentarian Suresh Angadi in September last year.

The Congress named Satish, one of the five powerful Jarkiholi brothers of Belagavi, as its candidate to take on the former minister’s wife.

On Raichur district’s Maski assembly seat, the Congress candidate Basanagouda Turvihal was leading with 9683 votes against BJP’s Pratapgouda Patil, who had secured 6933 votes in the early rounds. If the Congress wins the seat, it will be a big blow for Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. Patil had defected from the Congress to the BJP in 2019 to help BJP grab power in the state.

Turvihal fought on a BJP ticket in 2018 and lost to Patil by just 213 votes. The candidates switched sides for the bypolls.

In Basavakalyan assembly constituency, BJPs Sharanu Salagar was leading with 6,440 votes as against Mala B Narayanrao of the Congress who has so far secured 3188 votes, according to data provided by the election commission.