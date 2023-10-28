BJP’s Mizoram manifesto vows 33% reservation for women in govt jobs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday released the party’s manifesto for the assembly elections in Mizoram, promising a 33% reservation for women in government jobs, free education to all girl students, cumulative financial assistance of ₹1.5 lakh to every girl child, among others.

BJP national president JP Nadda with party's Mizoram president Vanlalhmuaka and Union minister and party leader Kiren Rijiju during the release of party's manifesto for Mizoram assembly election, in Aizawl (PTI)

Addressing the gathering after releasing the 70-page “Vision Document” in Aizawl, Nadda said that LOTUS (Livelihood Opportunity Transformation and Upliftment Scheme) will replace the Mizo National Front’s (MNF) Social Economic Development Policy (SEDP).

LOTUS will provide affordable housing, uninterrupted electricity and piped water connection to all households in Mizoram, in addition to providing collateral-free loan of up to ₹10 lakh to students and employment and self-employment opportunities to at least one member from each family in the state, the vision document said.

“To overcome the fallacies and corruption surrounding SEDP scheme, we will launch the LOTUS and issue family ID cards under the scheme to all eligible families aiming at improving the quality of life and livelihoods,” Nadda added.

The scheme also promises to set up canteens in Aizawl and other towns in Mizoram where LOTUS card holders can have “nutritious fresh meals” at just ₹ 5, the vision document mentioned.

The MNF government had launched the SEDP, its flagship scheme, in August last year, which was aimed at providing direct monetary assistance of ₹ 50,000 each to 60,000 families (1500 families each in all 40 assembly constituencies). The MNF has announced that it will continue the scheme if voted to power again. Nadda said the BJP will establish a special investigation team to probe the “irregularities and corruption” in the implementation of the SEDP, the flagship scheme of the Zoramthanga-led MNF government.

Other promises made in the vision document include an increase of annual financial assistance to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme from ₹ 6,000 to ₹8,000. It also assures to increase annual family health insurance under Ayushman Bharat scheme from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, reserve 33% of all government jobs for women, provide cumulative financial assistance of ₹1.5 lakh to every girl child, free education to all girl students “from KG to PG” and provide free scooters to meritorious girl students of Class XII.

Nadda said the BJP is also committed to resolving the long-standing border dispute between Mizoram and Assam. The BJP also promised a budget of ₹250 crore to revamp the government schools, and ₹350 crore to build new government colleges and revamp the existing ones.

Assembly elections in Mizoram are scheduled on November 7 and the results are expected on December 3.

Mizoram is the only state in northeast India where the BJP is not leading the government or isn’t a part of the ruling coalition. In 2018, the BJP contested 39 of the 40 seats in Mizoram and won one seat. This time the party has fielded candidates in 23 seats.

Reacting to the vision document, MNF vice president Vanlalzawma said, “The BJP and other opposition parties can say what they want to attract voters. If they come to power, it is their prerogative to launch new schemes or probe existing ones. The MNF is clear that SEDP has benefitted many households in Mizoram and we will continue the scheme if we retain power.”

Though the MNF is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, the party does not have an alliance with the BJP in Mizoram.

