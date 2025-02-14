BJP's Mohsin Raza slams opposition evading discussions on Waqf Bill

BJP leader Mohsin Raza on Thursday slammed the opposition for allegedly evading discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming they are responsible for flawed laws and land occupations in the past. BJP leader Mohsin Raza slams opposition for allegedly evading discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill((file mage))

Raza argued that the opposition's reluctance to engage in dialogue stems from their culpability in creating problematic legislation.

According to Raza, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is in the best interest of the public and enjoys widespread support. He welcomed the bill, emphasizing the need for open discussion.

Speaking in Lucknow, Raza said, "...They (opposition) are running away from discussion because they were the ones who made wrong laws and occupied the lands... Why are they running away from discussion? ... The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is in the best interest of the public and the public also wants it... We welcome it..."

Meanwhile, BJP leader CP Joshi said, "MPs from all parties were in JPC and its report was tabled in the House today. Still, the Home Minister said that if there is something to be added then we can talk about that too. Why create so much ruckus even after that? The public is watching everything."

The JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid protests and continuous sloganeering from opposition members. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni presented the report. She also tabled a copy of the record of evidence given before the panel on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The presentation of the JPC report was followed by uproar in the Upper House of Parliament, leading to the adjournment of the session until 11:20 am.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till March 10 on Thursday with the JPC report on the Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Parliament.

Earlier today, Jagadambika Pal, BJP MP and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, said that the JPC would present its report in Parliament after six months of nationwide consultations.

Speaking to ANI, the JPC Chairman emphasized that the committee toured the country to collect input before finalizing the report, which included the adoption of 25 amendments across 14 clauses.

"Today, the JPC will produce its report in Parliament. To have a detailed discussion and deliberation, the JPC was formed six months ago. In the last six months, we have prepared a report after touring the whole nation. We have adopted 25 amendments in 14 clauses," he said. (ANI)