Home / India News / BJP's ‘super EC’ jibe at Nitish's ‘early Lok Sabha polls’ remark

BJP's ‘super EC’ jibe at Nitish's ‘early Lok Sabha polls’ remark

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2023 01:20 PM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that there was a possibility of early Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took a swipe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks on the possibility of early general elections, saying the JD(U) leader has become super Election Commission.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that there was a possibility of early Lok Sabha elections and asked officials to complete all projects as soon as possible.

“I was told during the department’s review meeting that all projects would be completed by January 2024. I will request you all to complete all projects as soon as possible. Nobody knows when the Lok Sabha polls will be held," the chief minister said while speaking at a function organised to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 5,061 schemes of different rural development departments works in Patna.

"It is not necessary that Lok Sabha elections will be held next year only. It is possible that it may be held before time, i.e., this year itself.” he added.

Hitting back at Kumar's comment, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Earlier, (Nitish Kumar) wanted to become the PM, now he has become the super Election Commission.”

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand earlier said that Nitish Kumar made the remarks just to grab headlines as he “is in a great hurry and under pressure from RJD to quit and elevate Tejashwi Yadav as CM of Bihar.”

Kumar has intensified his efforts to forge a united opposition in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The leaders of 18 political parties including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will be attending the key opposition meeting at Patna on June 23.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nitish kumar
nitish kumar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out