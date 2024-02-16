BJP to hold its two-day national council on Feb 17

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold its two-day long national council meet on Saturday during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president JP Nadda among others will be present, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The meeting will conclude with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address (ANI)

The meeting being held to discuss issues related to the upcoming polls will be attended by 11,500 delegates from across the country, said the people.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

During the meeting, the party will also pass at least two resolutions on the Union government’s decade-long rule, its policies and programmes and fulfilment of ideological issues such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The meeting which will begin with the party president JP Nadda’s address at the Bharat Mandapam will be attended by the BJP brass, office-bearers of the party across the country, sitting and former MPs, MLAs, and elected mayors among others and a “constitutional organisational agenda” will be presented.

Giving details of the meeting, the largest congregation before the party heads to polls, former Union minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said,” The BJP conducts its national sessions in a highly democratic manner. We hold timely party elections and organise events at regional and local levels…”

He said PM Modi has set the “ambitious target” of securing 370+ seats for the BJP and “400 paar” for the BJP-led NDA. During the meeting, the BJP leaders will be holding discussions regarding the upcoming elections and there will be a demonstration of the blueprint for ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’, he said.

Prasad said Nadda will deliver the inaugural address and the meeting will conclude with the Prime Minister’s address the next day.

“The PM’s speech at the conclave is something that every BJP worker is looking forward to. The meeting will have a comprehensive organisational agenda,” he said.