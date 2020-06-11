Black man’s picture used to describe ‘ugly’ in text book triggers row in Bengal

india

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:58 IST

The picture of a black man was used to illustrate the word ‘ugly’ in a text book that was being taught in a government school in Bengal’s Burdwan district.

West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said that two teachers of the school have already been suspended.

“The book was not recommended by the government. The school’s teachers had selected it as a reference book. Two teachers have already been suspended,” said Chatterjee on Thursday.

On May 25, George Floyd, a black man was killed when a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee on his neck. The incident triggered a wave of protests in the US and other countries.

The book called Child’s Study was being taught in the pre-primary section of Burdwan Municipal Girls’ School.

“As the English book was meant for children studying in pre-primary section, it used pictures to illustrate each alphabet. For example an apple’s picture was used to illustrate the alphabet ‘A’. When it came to ‘U’ a black man’s picture was used alongside the word ‘ugly’ written below. The picture of an umbrella was also used to illustrate the alphabet U,” said an official of the state education department.

The school’s teachers who were involved in selecting the book have apologized saying they overlooked the picture.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. The teachers have apologized. They should have been more careful,” said S Mullick, the headmistress of the school. Mullick, too has been suspended.