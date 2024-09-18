Blame game between Opposition, government over graft

Karnataka is currently witnessing a fierce political showdown between the Congress-led state government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as both parties accuse each other of corruption and mismanagement, according to people familiar with the matter. Karnataka is currently witnessing a fierce political showdown between the Congress-led state government and the opposition BJP, as both parties accuse each other of corruption and mismanagement (PTI)

The Congress government, led by chief minister Siddaramaiah, has initiated investigations into multiple alleged irregularities during the previous BJP regime while corruption allegations are being levelled against it by the BJP, including a high-profile probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“This is not about revenge. We are simply looking into the facts,” said Siddaramaiah, while explaining the rationale behind creating cabinet subcommittee. The panel, headed by home minister G Parameshwara, has been tasked with coordinating and expediting the investigations into 21 cases that were allegedly carried out under the BJP’s rule. The committee, which also includes ministers HK Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Santosh Lad, and Priyank Kharge, will submit its recommendations within one to two months.

Siddaramaiah said that the subcommittee’s role is to hasten the probe process and to suggest any necessary measures. “The cabinet subcommittee will hasten investigations into the 21 scams reported during the BJP government’s tenure. We have given the committee one to two months deadline to submit its recommendations,” he added.

The committee held its first review meeting on September 13, after which Parameshwara said: “We will not focus on completed investigations, but will ensure that ongoing cases get the attention they deserve. The aim is to bring these scams to their logical end.” The committee has already reviewed several key cases and aims to submit its findings to the cabinet soon.

Till now, the Congress government has set up three judicial commissions to investigate corruption allegations during the Covid period (Justice Cunha Commission), 40% commission allegations (Justice Nagamohan Das Commission) and the PSI recruitment case (Justice Veerappa Commission). An SIT was formed to look into the Bitcoin case.While the Justice Veerappa Commission submitted its 471-page report in January, the Justice Cunha Commission submitted its 1,722 page interim report on August 31.

Parameshwara, who is leading the cabinet subcommittee, said the subcommittee has already reviewed several high-profile cases in its first meeting.

One of the key cases under scrutiny is the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSIs). The case, which involves corruption in the selection process, had been previously investigated, but no significant action had been taken.

Meanwhile, the BJP has ramped up its allegations against the Congress government, accusing it of corruption in several cases, including the Valmiki case wherein funds intended for SC/ST welfare programs were allegedly diverted for other purposes, including the Congress’s election campaign. State minister B Nagendra, who was implicated in the case, has already resigned, and the ED has named him as the prime accused.

The BJP leaders are using the Valmiki case as a key talking point, accusing the Congress government of misusing public funds. They also claim irregularities in the allocation of land to the Siddhartha Vihara Trust, which is connected to Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge and his son, state minister Priyank Kharge.

Union minister HD Kumaraswamy said: “This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Congress’s misuse of public money.”

In response to the BJP’s accusations, the Congress government has remained defiant. Reacting to the matter, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka said: “More than the BJP, the Congress leaders have more confidence that Siddaramaiah will resign. A race is going on and everybody is claiming to be the CM. No development is happening in Karnataka,” he said.