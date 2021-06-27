2 low-intensity blasts, minutes apart, hit Jammu air force station

Two "low intensity" blasts were reported at Jammu airport's technical area in quick succession damaging the roof of a building early on Sunday, the Indian Air Force said. The first explosion was place at 1.40am and the other, weaker in intensity, a little later, officials said.

"Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area," IAF tweeted. "There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," it added.

The Indian Air Force's Media Coordination Centre (IAF-MCC) alerted the base of the incident. A bomb disposal squad and a forensic team were rushed to the spot following the blasts, officials said.

Jammu airport is not a civil airport.