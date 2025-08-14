'Blast-like sound' spreads panic in Nashik's Dindori; police point at Sukhoi jet

A "blast-like" sound was heard in Nashik's Dindori area on Thursday morning, spreading panic in the locality, though a senior police official later said it was produced by a Sukhoi fighter jet. Fighter jets produce a variety of sounds, often described as whine, whistles, roar, scream etc depending on the intensity.(HT Photo)

The sound, which was heard in a 25-kilometre radius at 11:20 AM, damaged window panes of some houses, eyewitnesses said.

"The issue was discussed with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) authorities here, and detailed information was taken. The sound was made by a Sukhoi fighter jet in motion. Citizens need not panic. No untoward incident has taken place," Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

Dindori tehsildar Mukesh Kamble said all talathis in the area have been asked to probe if there has been any loss of property in the incident. No information of any such loss has reached the district administration, Kamble added.

Fighter jets produce a variety of sounds, often described as whine, whistles, roar, scream etc depending on the intensity.