‘Blinking drones’, conspiracy theories fly in UP villages, locals arm themselves as rumours fuel paranoia

People have armed themselves and are assembling night patrol parties in several villages in Uttar Pradesh after reports of drone sightings fueled paranoia and fear. Cinspiracy theories are being shared with videos, too, as messages are forwarded across social media. Meanwhile, two people in Muzaffarnagar have been arrested for allegedly spreading false rumours about drones flying over Kairana town in Shamli(Representational Image)

This fear has spread across Rampur, Amhroha, Sambhal, Moradabad and the villages of Ghaziabad, TOI reported. Unverified viral videos on social media show blinking objects flying in the sky, with residents insisting it is a drone “scouting” the area, ANI reported.

In Kumhera village of Ghaziabad, suspected drone sightings began a week ago and announcements are being made stating, "Agar kisi ko drone dikhe, turant police ko khabar karein, ya humein batayein” (If anyone spots a drone, report to the police immediately, or inform us), the TOI report said.

According to the report, residents of Amirpuri Gharhi have begun asking for verification from those entering the village. Members of the group, some armed with axes, said, “We need to be sure who we are letting in."

In Moradabad, villagers have armed themselves with sticks and flashlights at night to keep an eye on the sky for drones.

Talking to ANI, the additional SP of Moradabad said that the police have been getting reports from rural areas about an object which blinks and is being spotted at night.

Police say found no evidence

People of the village suspect that drones are being used by criminals.

“However, when our deployed out teams, we didn't find evidence of criminal activity,” SP said.

He also said that the police are conducting patrols on a regular basis, and the matter is being investigated.

Two arrested over rumours about drones

Meanwhile, two people in Muzaffarnagar have been arrested for allegedly spreading rumours about drones flying over Kairana town in Shamli, reported PTI.

The police received reports of drones flying on Sunday night, but when they reached the spot, no such activity was found.

After this, the police arrested Asif and Mohammad Sahib for making a hoax call to the 112 emergency control room. The police have also appealed to the public not to fall prey to rumours and misinformation.