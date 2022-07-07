‘Block your dates’: 30-day shopping fest from Jan 28 next year, says Kejriwal

The Capital will host its first government-backed shopping festival from January 28 to February 26 next year, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday, outlining details of an ambitious project first revealed during the state Budget earlier this year.

The Capital will be divided into five zones — north, south, east, west and central — to host different components of the shopping festival, which, he said, would be India’s biggest.

Shoppers of all age-groups will be given discounts, live entertainment, food trails, games, and contests in which they can win prizes, he added.

“A 30-day Delhi shopping festival will be organised from January 28 to February 26 (in 2023). This will be the biggest ever shopping festival in India. We are starting it next year. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world. We want to make this a festival of international standards,” Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

The festival was one of the projects proposed in the Rozgaar Budget 2022-23 presented by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in March this year.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Kejriwal said the festival will boost employment and the city’s economy, which was battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This will be a huge opportunity for businesspeople to expand their businesses by reaching out shoppers from across the city, as well as the country, and abroad. Most importantly, the festival will create thousands of jobs. We have made employment generation our priority, which is reflected in Delhi’s budget this year as well as every speech and interview of mine. Not just Delhi, unemployment is the most pressing issue for the Indian economy as well. This festival will bring together people, firms, businesses and the Delhi government, to work as partners,” he said.

For those living outside Delhi, Kejriwal said the government will also rope in travel agencies and airlines to carve out special packages, which may include travel fares and accommodation charges.

Exhibitions on the theme of spirituality, gaming, wellness and technology will also be a part of the festival, the chief minister said.

“Those who are not in Delhi should block the dates and book their tickets to attend the shopping festival. For 30 days during the festival, Delhi will be decked up like a bride. All major markets and malls will be decorated. It will offer an unparalleled shopping experience to people. I hope the people of Delhi will start preparing to host this festival and people outside Delhi start making travel arrangements to avoid last-minute rush, as we’re expecting a huge footfall for the festival,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said visitors will also get a glimpse of Delhi’s art and culture during the shopping festival. Through the event, the government aims to promote tourism in Delhi .

“This festival will have something for every section of the society. From rich to the middle class to the poor, the 30-day event will cater to everyone. And it is not just going to be about shopping. People will get unlimited entertainment through games, live shows and concerts. Top most artists from the world will be invited and over 200 concerts will take place. There will be a dedicated opening and closing ceremony which will be attended by thousands of people,” he said.

Atul Goyal, head of United RWAs Joint Action (URJA), an umbrella body for RWAs in Delhi, said, “It appears that the Delhi government is planning to organise the festival on the lines of the Dubai shopping festival. What bothers me is that the city lacks infrastructure support in absence of quality of roads, broken walkways, public urinals, integrated public transport, the aesthetics and support the environment required for such events...”

Atul Bhargava of New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said the market association must be involved in the festival planning. “We have been doing shopping festivals since 1998 and have the experience as what will get us footfalls for sales.”

BS Vohra of the East Delhi RWA Joint Front said, “It’s great news. It will definitely boost the business and tourism sectors of our city, and the economy will grow. We must convert it into an annual venture on the lines of trade fair at Pragati Maidan.”

Sanjeev Mehra of the Khan Market Traders’ Association said, “It is premature to comment on this, because none of us is aware as to under what modalities we will have to participate. They must have, in their wisdom, taken a decision that must be in the interest of trade. But till the modalities are spelt out, we can’t appreciate or reject the project.”

