‘Bluff, bluster and intimidation’: Sonia Gandhi lashes out at Modi govt

UPA chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has hit out at the Narendra Modi government over a range of issues including governance, job creation and social harmony in the last five years. Speaking at the Congress parliamentary party (CPP) meet on Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi targeted the Modi government for allegedly intimidating of the opposition party leaders.

“Bluff, bluster and intimidation have been the governance philosophy of the Modi government,” Sonia Gandhi said at the party meet, where she expressed “renewed confidence and resolve” for the Lok Sabha polls following victories in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Stating that “the mandate of 2014 has been betrayed,” Sonia Gandhi said under the Modi government, “Parliament itself has been immeasurably weakened. Debate and discussion are muzzled.”

Sonia Gandhi’s comments have come at a time when Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading a charge against the charge against the Modi government over the issues of alleged corruption in Rafale deal, unemployment and farm distress among others.

“Unemployment, Demonetisation Scam and Rafale corruption have undermined the Modi government’s credibility,” said Rahul Gandhi, who also addressed the CPP meet, adding, “The Congress party is defeating the BJP in ideological fight as also the daily discourse.”

UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi's full speech from the joint meeting of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha CPP in Parliament earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vwlMvYqKHC — Congress (@INCIndia) February 13, 2019

Read more| ‘Demolished’: Rahul Gandhi counters PM Modi over Rafale’s ‘better price, faster delivery’

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 11:44 IST