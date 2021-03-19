IND USA
B'luru firm to make 200mn Sputnik V doses

The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on Friday it has signed a partnership with Bengaluru-based drugmaker Stelis Biopharma for the production of 200 million doses of the two-dose jab
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST

The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on Friday it has signed a partnership with Bengaluru-based drugmaker Stelis Biopharma for the production of 200 million doses of the two-dose jab.

The announcement by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which backed the development of Sputnik V, means the deal with Stelis is the fourth partnership in India for the production of the inoculation, which has shown a 91.6% efficacy rate in clinical trials.

Stelis Biopharma is expected to be able to start supplying the vaccine from the second half of the year.

“We are delighted to announce our agreement with Stelis Biopharma for a significant capacity of Sputnik V. The Russian vaccine with efficacy of 91.6% is one of the best vaccines against coronavirus in the world. The significant vaccine volumes, which will be produced jointly with Stelis, will help to widen access to the vaccine on a global scale,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

RDIF, which is Russia’s sovereign development fund, added that Stelis -- the biopharma unit of global pharmaceutical company Strides -- will work to provide supplies “beyond the initial agreement”.

RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said that the “significant vaccine volumes” produced with Stelis “will help widen access to the vaccine on a global scale”.

RDIF said on Friday that 52 countries have approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V, named after the Soviet-era satellite.

Three other India-based companies are manufactured Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute in Moscow.

The companies are Dr Reddy’s laboratories, which is also conducting phase 2/3 bridging studies for the vaccine in India and has applied for emergency use authorisation; Hetero Biopharma, which is likely to manufacture up to 100 million doses annually; and Gland Pharma Ltd, the Indian unit of China’s Fosun Pharma, which is likely to produce nearly 252 million doses.

“We are delighted to partner with RDIF to make a substantial contribution towards providing global supply of the Sputnik V vaccine which is one of the most efficacious approved vaccines commercially available. We will also work with RDIF to increase the availability of the vaccine beyond our initial commitments,” said Arun Kumar, founder of Strides group.

Sputnik V was initially met with some controversy after being rolled out before the final trial data had been released. But scientists, while releasing the final Phase III data, said its benefit has now been demonstrated.

In a comment published alongside the Lancet paper, professors Ian Jones and Polly Roy said: “The development of the Sputnik V vaccine has been criticised for unseemly haste, corner cutting, and an absence of transparency.

“But the outcome reported here is clear and the scientific principle of vaccination is demonstrated, which means another vaccine can now join the fight to reduce the incidence of Covid-19”.

