BMW runs over 1 in Kolkata, cop among 3 injured

One person was killed and three others, including a policeman, were injured when a speeding four-wheeler hit them in the southern part of Kolkata’s Kasba area on Friday morning, police said.

Four persons, including the driver of the BMW that had a Delhi registration number, were arrested, police said.

The deceased was identified as Tapan Dey, a pavement dweller, while a constable of Kasba Police Station Udayan Biswas was among the injured, a police officer said.

The incident took place after the car’s owner, Rajdeep Sharma, allegedly spent the entire night with three others at a local hookah bar that was open despite a state-imposed ban in the wake of the spike in Covid-19 pandemic.

“The four allegedly had a brawl in the wee hours and Sharma left the place only to return after a few minutes. The BMW rammed into several parked vehicles at high speed,” a police officer from Kalba police station said on condition of anonymity.

“Tapan Dey, a ragpicker who lives in the neighbourhood, was crushed to death when the BMW hit him. Uday Das, a constable who was on patrol duty was also hit. Das stopped near the hookah bar after hearing the commotion. He is in hospital. One of the arrested men has been identified as Sumit Agarwal. It has been alleged that he was earlier charged with rash driving that led to an accident. We are checking police records to verify this,” the officer added.

“We have arrested four men, including Rajdeep Sharma. The owner of the bar, Rohit Rajput, is among the arrested men. We will ask the administration to cancel the bar’s licence. We are checking footages from all security cameras,” Rashid Munir Khan, deputy commissioner of police, south suburban division, told reporters.

Police officials said the accused will be produced before the Alipore court on Saturday.

Rajkumar, an employee of the hookah bar, told a news channel that the bar operates from 6 pm to 9 pm but there was a rush of guests on Thursday and people stayed back till 3.30 am. “The brawl took place outside. Not here,” he said.