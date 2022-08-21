Boat carrying 70 washed away in Mahanadi rescued, no casualties

A total of 70 people were saved after their boat washed away near the sea due to heavy currents in the Mahanadi river at Mahakalpada in the Kendrapara district on Saturday.

Speaking on the matter, Mahakalpada marine police official Prakash Chandra Sahu said, “Due to heavy current the boat washed away near the mouth of the sea. Though it was risky, we rescued all 70 people who were stuck there, without any casualties.”

The boats were barred from entering the river after flood water was released into Mahanadi from the Hirakud dam, another official said, adding that the rescued boat service was running illegally and that action will be taken against those who are responsible.

Threat of flood looms in the northern region of Odisha

After reeling under the flood crisis caused in Mahanadi which has disrupted life and property with about 4.7 lakh people marooned in eastern Odisha, the state government is now preparing to tackle a similar situation in the northern region.

On Saturday, Mayurbhunj and Balasore districts were put on high alert by the government at the possibility of a major flood in the area. The Subarnarekha river is overflowing due to heavy rain and subsequent water release from Jharkhand’s Galudih barrage.

“Galudih barrage in Jharkhand has released 4.5 lakh cusec water through 16 gates. All panchayat functionaries, self-help groups have been asked to help with evacuation operations in the vulnerable areas,” Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

On Friday, an 11-year-old girl and her 4-year-old sister died and their parents were seriously injured while they were sleeping in their asbestos-roofed home when the mud wall of their house fell on them following torrential rains in the Mayurbhunj district. More such tragedies have been reported from various districts.

As the flood situation worsens, the state government has stepped up measures to check waterborne diseases in the flood-affected areas. Medical teams have been deployed to check diseases like diarrhoea, cholera and jaundice.

The IMD in its weather bulletin has predicted heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada among other districts.

(With agency inputs)