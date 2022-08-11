Bobby Kataria, in news for smoking on flight, says he's flying to Dubai for I-day

Bobby Kataria, a ‘social media influencer’ and bodybuilder, in news over a viral video of him smoking on a flight, has now shared another update on photo-sharing app Instagram stating his next destination as Dubai.

In the latest video, Kataria said he will now celebrate Independence Day in Dubai. The clip was shared around three hours ago as the controversy over his smoking in a SpiceJet flight triggered a number of statements from the authorities, including an investigation order from aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The viral video shows Kataria, who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram, lighting a cigarette on one of the back rows of a SpiceJet plane.

SpiceJet has said the smoking incident took place in its Dubai-Delhi flight on January 20 when passengers were boarding the plane and cabin crew members were busy with completing the on-boarding procedure. It added the passenger was put on a "no flying list" for 15 days in February after investigation.

The smoking incident had reportedly taken place on a SpiceJet's SG706 flight that was coming from Dubai to Delhi.

After the video of this incident went viral on social media, Scindia said, "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."

