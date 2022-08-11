Smoking on flight video: Bobby Kataria was put on no-flying list for 15 days in February, says SpiceJet

After a video from earlier this year of ‘social media influencer’ Bobby Kataria smoking on board a flight went viral on social networking sites, SpiceJet – the budget carrier on whose flight the incident took place – said on Thursday that Kataria's act resulted in the airline putting him on its no-flying list for 15 days, in February.

“The matter was referred to Internal Committee constituted as per provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements on handling of unruly passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee). The said passenger was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

However, the statement made no mention about the dates between which Kataria – real name Balwinder – was barred from flying with the Gurugram-headquartered company.

Meanwhile, the release also noted that the airline, in its probe, found that the Haryana resident and his co-passengers shot the video when passengers were boarding the Dubai-Delhi flight, on January 20. “The cabin crew were occupied with completing the on-boarding procedure. None of the passengers or crew was aware of the act. The matter came to the airline’s notice on January 24, 2022 through social media posts,” the statement said.

After the clip resurfaced on social media, the Bureau of Civil Aviation said that the video is old, and ‘appropriate action’ was taken against Bobby at that time. After some Twitter users flagged the video tagging civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, he responded saying 'there will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour'.

