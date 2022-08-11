Home / India News / Smoking on flight video: Bobby Kataria was put on no-flying list for 15 days in February, says SpiceJet

Smoking on flight video: Bobby Kataria was put on no-flying list for 15 days in February, says SpiceJet

india news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 03:48 PM IST
However, the SpiceJet spokesperson's statement did not mention the dates between which the ban was in effect.
Screenshot from the viral video of Bobby Kataria smoking inside a plane.&nbsp;
Screenshot from the viral video of Bobby Kataria smoking inside a plane. 
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

After a video from earlier this year of ‘social media influencer’ Bobby Kataria smoking on board a flight went viral on social networking sites, SpiceJet – the budget carrier on whose flight the incident took place – said on Thursday that Kataria's act resulted in the airline putting him on its no-flying list for 15 days, in February.

Also Read: Old video of Bobby Kataria smoking inside plane viral, Scindia says ‘hazardous’

“The matter was referred to Internal Committee constituted as per provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements on handling of unruly passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee). The said passenger was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

However, the statement made no mention about the dates between which Kataria – real name Balwinder – was barred from flying with the Gurugram-headquartered company.

Meanwhile, the release also noted that the airline, in its probe, found that the Haryana resident and his co-passengers shot the video when passengers were boarding the Dubai-Delhi flight, on January 20. “The cabin crew were occupied with completing the on-boarding procedure. None of the passengers or crew was aware of the act. The matter came to the airline’s notice on January 24, 2022 through social media posts,” the statement said.

After the clip resurfaced on social media, the Bureau of Civil Aviation said that the video is old, and ‘appropriate action’ was taken against Bobby at that time. After some Twitter users flagged the video tagging civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, he responded saying 'there will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
spicejet jyotiraditya scindia
spicejet jyotiraditya scindia
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out