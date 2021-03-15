Bodies of Bihar gangster, his driver, helper found on Uttar Pradesh highway
Bullet ridden bodies of a Bihar gangster, his helper and driver were found on the Varanasi-Mirzapur state highway in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The bodies lying in a pool of blood and covered with a plastic sheet were recovered by the UP police from a field near Nandupur village under Chunar police station in Mirzapur district. The police suspect it to be a case of gangwar.
Among the dead were: notorious criminal Pintu Kumar Kushwaha, his driver Raj Kumar and helper Om Kumar.
On Saturday at about 3pm, Kushwaha was visiting the Tutala Bhawani temple in Kaimur hills in his SUV. He was accompanied by his driver, Raj Kumar, and helper, Om Kumar.
“The SUV they were travelling in was not found at the place. We are in contact with our Bihar counterparts. The manner indicated that it was a cold blooded murder in gang war. Primary investigation suggested that the three were murdered in Bihar area and the bodies were dumped in the remote hilly area of UP to divert the attention of police,” Chunar SHO Gopal Prasad Gupta said.
The identity of the deceased was confirmed through Rohtas police and the family members had been informed and called for legal formalities, the SHO added.
Deceased Kushwaha, an accused in murder and murder attempt cases, was involved in illegal mining and transportation of sand from Bihar. His brother Sunil Kumar alias Raja, an accused in several cases of murder and loot, was among the top 10 list of criminals of Rohtas district and presently lodged in Bhagalpur central jail, police said.
Bikramganj sub divisional police officer, Raj Kumar Singh said that Rohtas police was waiting for official details from UP police before commenting on the incident.
