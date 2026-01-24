Body dragged, found stuck under a car in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun

The body of a man in his 30s was found stuck under a car after it was dragged for around five kilometres near Lalpur Tiraha in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Police said passerby noticed the body and stopped the car. (Shutterstock)

Senior police superintendent Brijesh Kumar Singh said two teams have been formed to inquire into the matter. Police were questioning the car driver and collecting evidence to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the death of the man identified as Ghalendra, a mason. The place where the man’s body was found is around seven kilometres from his village.

Police said passerby noticed the body and stopped the car. A large crowd gathered at the scene, leading to heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the road.

The car driver, Pravendra Pratap Singh, told the police that he travels daily from his village to Badaun. He claimed that there was no accident involving his car and expressed ignorance about how the victim or his body got stuck underneath his vehicle.

Ghalendra’s family said he left home on Friday morning on his motorcycle, telling them that he was going to attend a feast at a relative’s place. Around 7pm, the family was informed about the accident. The family questioned how a person who left home on a motorcycle ended up underneath a car.