Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Body of Kerala nurse killed in Ahmedabad plane disaster brought home

PTI |
Jun 24, 2025 09:24 AM IST

Body of Kerala nurse killed in Ahmedabad plane disaster brought home

 

Ranjitha, a mother of two, was remembered as a dedicated nurse who had worked outside the state for several years to support her family.(HT Photo)
Ranjitha, a mother of two, was remembered as a dedicated nurse who had worked outside the state for several years to support her family.(HT Photo)

The body of a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala who died in the Ahmedabad flight disaster was brought back to her home state on Tuesday morning. Ranjitha, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was working in the UK when the incident occurred. 

Her mortal remains were identified through a DNA test. Her body arrived at the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram around 7 am. 

Kerala ministers V Sivankutty and G R Anil were among the officials who paid their last respects. Senior political leaders, including CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and Congress veteran Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, also offered tributes. 

The coffin was later taken to her village, where it will be kept at a school in Pullad for the public to pay their respects. Her brother and a close relative accompanied the body on its final journey. 

Cremation is expected to take place on the premises of her family home later in the evening. Ranjitha, a mother of two, was remembered as a dedicated nurse who had worked outside the state for several years to support her family.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
