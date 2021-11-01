Body of missing Bihar girl found in madrasa: Police

The body of a 16-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday night, was recovered from a madrasa, under Shikarpur police station area in Narkatiaganj subdivision of Bihar’s West Champaran district, on Sunday, police said.

The body with bruises around the neck was recovered from a classroom of Madarsa Islamiya Dhobaha near Hasanpur village. Circumstantial evidence suggests the girl was strangled to death, police said.

Quoting an FIR registered against unknown persons on the basis of a statement by the deceased’s family, police said the minor girl went missing from her home around 9 pm on Saturday.

“Following this, we launched an operation to trace her. But she was nowhere to be found. Her body was found inside the madrasa on Sunday morning,” Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Shikarpur police station, said.

“The possibility of rape before murder cannot be ruled out. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The case is being probed from all angles,” the SHO added.

Following the incident, a case was registered under identified persons.

“The medical reports are awaited. We are looking into the matter,” said Upendra Nath Verma, Bettiah superintendent of police, said.