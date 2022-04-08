Home / India News / Body of missing girl found inside Asaram Bapu's ashram in UP: Reports
The body has been sent for autopsy while the police have taken a staff of Asaram Bapu's ashram into custody for questioning, reports said. 
The girl was missing since April 5, police said.&nbsp;
Published on Apr 08, 2022
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The body of a 13-year-old girl who was missing since April 5 has been found at the parking spot inside Asaram Bapu's ashram in UP's Gonda district, Live Hindustan reported. The body has been sent for autopsy. According to reports, the police have taken a person from the ashram into custody for questioning in the matter. 

According to reports, the car inside which the body has been found was parked there for a long time. On Friday, a staff of the ashram reportedly got a foul smell which led him to the body. Reports said the father of the girl whose body has been found was also missing for the last three years. The ashram has been sealed as of now. 

Asaram Bapu's Jodhpur ashram remained at the centre of a row where raped a 16-year-old girl in 2013. In 2018, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

