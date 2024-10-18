Terrorists kill non-local in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police launch probe
Oct 18, 2024 12:47 PM IST
Terrorists kill non-local in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police launch probe.
A bullet-riddled body of a non-local man was found in the Waduna area of Zainapora, Shopian district in south Kashmir, officials said on Friday.
The body, apparently of a non-local, was taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Authorities have launched an investigation and are working to identify the victim.
Get Current Updates on... See more
News / India News /
Terrorists kill non-local in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police launch probe