Friday, Oct 18, 2024
Terrorists kill non-local in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police launch probe

Oct 18, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Terrorists kill non-local in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police launch probe.

A bullet-riddled body of a non-local man was found in the Waduna area of Zainapora, Shopian district in south Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The body, apparently of a non-local, was taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are working to identify the victim.

