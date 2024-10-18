J&K CM Omar Abdullah-led cabinet passes resolution about restoration of statehood

The newly elected Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet passed the resolution to reinstate statehood for J&K, people aware of the matter said. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chairs the first cabinet meeting, at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar. (ANI photo)

CM Abdullah on Thursday chaired the first cabinet meeting of the new government at the civil secretariat.

The meeting was attended by deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary along with ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma.

According to people aware of the details in the National Conference (NC), the resolution about restoration of statehood was passed in the cabinet meeting.

No official statement from either the NC nor the government was received, and the copy will be updated whenever it is given.

NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq neither confirmed nor denied that the resolution was passed in the first cabinet meeting.

CM Abdullah has been vocal about passing the resolution for the restoration of statehood for the past few days.

“My own word of advice to the incoming government would be that the first business of the cabinet should be to pass a resolution asking for statehood to be restored to Jammu and Kashmir and chief minister should travel to Delhi with that resolution, call on the senior leadership of the country and ask them to fulfil their promise,” he said.

“It is the Prime Minister, home minister and others who have promised the people of J&K statehood. Nowhere did they say that the statehood will be restored to a BJP government or to a government with BJP members,” he said.