Body of Pakistan prisoner killed in Rajasthan sent to Wagah

The body of a 45-year-old Pakistani prisoner killed in Jaipur Central Jail on February 20, allegedly by four other inmates after a brawl over watching television, was sent to the Wagah border post on Friday evening, the police said.

Shakir Ullah, alias Mohammed Hanif, hailed from Sialkot in Pakistan. He was arrested by the Rajasthan anti-terror squad from a jail in Ferozpur, Punjab, in 2000 after the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) intercepted phone calls from him to some locals in Jhalawar in south-east Rajasthan to expand Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) terror activities in the region. He was convicted of terror activities on December 6, 2017.

“We received orders from the ministry of home affairs to send the body to Wagah border. Our team will hand it over to the MHA (ministry of home affairs) or MEA (ministry of external affairs) officials at the border,” said additional commissioner of Jaipur police, Laxman Gaur.

An escort vehicle with one circle inspector and four members of the police quick response team (QRT) accompanied the body, he added.

The body, which left Jaipur around 6pm, is likely to reach the Wagah post in 20 hours. The body had been kept in a deep freezer in Sawai Man Singh Hospital’s mortuary after the post mortem on February 21, and was embalmed before the dispatch.

“Documents of the police and competent authorities are also being sent along. The body will be handed over after getting the NOC (no objection certificate) from the high commission,” said Jaipur (East) deputy commissioner of police Rahul Jain.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 23:48 IST