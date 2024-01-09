One B737 Max aircraft found with lose bolt during inspection: Aviation watchdog DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that a missing part, a washer has been found in the Aft Rudder Quadrant on one Indian Boeing 737MAX airplane during the inspection of the aircraft fleet, and an action for rectifying it is in process. Sharing the details, the watchdog said that the checks of the wing emergency exits have been completed for 32 aircrafts(File)

Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, has also recommended a one-time inspection of all Boeing 737MAX airplanes present in the fleet before January 10.

Indian Boeing 737MAX fleet of 40 airplanes consists of Akasa Air (22), SpiceJet (9) and Air India Express (9). Inspections on 39 aircraft have been completed with nil findings except on one aircraft wherein the missing washer was found.

Rectification action as per recommendations of Boeing has been taken prior to release of this aircraft. Inspection on the remaining one aircraft will be completed prior to release for service.

The development came in after an international operator, last month, had discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance. In wake of this, Boeing had recommended all the airlines to conduct an inspection of their B737 Max fleet.

Meanwhile, the aviation regulator on Monday had said that the inspection of operational Boeing 737-8 Max planes has been completed which was ordered as a precautionary measure in the wake of an incident involving an Alaska Airlines aircraft last week.

"These checks have been satisfactorily performed on the operational fleet of Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft by Air India Express (4), SpiceJet (8) and Akasa (20). Akasa Air fleet includes one B737-8 200 aircraft which has a mid-cabin door on which the operational check has also been completed satisfactorily," the DGCA said in a statement.

Sharing the details, the watchdog said that the checks of the wing emergency exits have been completed for 32 aircrafts to ensure proper closing of all over wing emergency exits.

Akasa Air released a statement on Monday saying that according to the guidelines issued by the aviation regulator, it has completed a thorough inspection of its entire fleet of in-service Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

"We can confirm that there are no adverse findings. We can also confirm that there was no disruption to our operations during this time," it said.

SpiceJet also said it has conducted a thorough inspection of its Boeing 737 Max fleet as per the directives. "No adverse findings were identified during this inspection. Our flight operations remained unaffected and continued to operate as usual," the airline said in a statement.

An Air India Express spokesperson said the inspection of its planes were completed within the given time frame. Indian airlines do not have Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft in their fleets now.

The inspection of the Boeing fleet was ordered as a precautionary measure on January 6 following an incident involving Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft which resulted in an in-flight departure of a mid-cabin door plug, and rapid decompression of the airplane.

