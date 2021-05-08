Boeing to set up 200-bed hospital with oxygen facility in Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that Aerospace major Boeing India has come forward to set up a 200-bed hospital with oxygen facility in Bengaluru.

In a letter addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Yediyurappa said that the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases has led to an exponential demand for oxygen.

“At the present growth rate, Karnataka may require 1500 MT by 15 May, based on the consumption norms of Government of India as against the allocation of 964 MT,” he said in his letter.

“Boeing India has come forward to set up a 200-bed hospital with oxygen facility at the KPCL site in Yelahanka, Bengaluru where there is an assured Oxygen supply from the KPCL gas plant. This will help us to lessen the load on the existing oxygen supplies in the state,” he wrote.

The state government has been pleading with the Centre for more allocation of oxygen due to the dire situation in Karnataka which recorded its highest fatality rate on Friday.

The decision comes on a day when Karnataka reported 592 Covid-19 related fatalities of which 346 were in Bengaluru. The fatality rate touched a high of 1.21%, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department. The state recorded 48,781 new infections that take its active case count to 536,641. The positivity rate was at 30.28%, according to the bulletin. Bengaluru appears to be plateauing with infections steadily in the range of 21,376 new cases that take its active case count to 341,978. The death toll in India’s IT capital rose to 7491.

Karnataka got a breather after the Supreme Court on Friday turned down a plea by the Central government, seeking a stay on the Karnataka high court order that directed it to immediately increase the supply of medical oxygen to the state from 962 metric tonnes (MT) per day to 1,200 MT per day.

Yediyurappa also requested Boeing to set up a similar 250-bedded hospital with oxygen facility in Kalaburagi, one the worst affected regions outside Bengaluru. While Bengaluru appears to be peaking with the number of Covid-19 cases, the surge is slowly moving to districts across the state where health infrastructure is far poorer than India’s IT capital.

“The districts in northern Karnataka especially Bidar, Kalaburagi, Belagaum, Raichur are also badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the entire region lacks in medical infrastructure facility. There it is requested that Boeing India may please be asked to set up a similar hospital with 250 oxygen beds at Kalaburagi under their CSR activities or otherwise,” he added.

“Thanks @Boeing_In for coming forward to set up 200 bed hospitals in Karnataka for treating COVID-19 cases. Yelahanka (Bengaluru) & Kalaburgi. The latter also to serve Bidar, Belgaum & Raichur. The nodal officers appointed by Hon CM @BSYBJP would expedite the process,” Sitharaman said in a post on Twitter.