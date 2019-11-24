‘Bold decisions taken by Modi govt were not thought of earlier’: Rajnath Singh

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:36 IST

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a ‘65-inch chest,’ referring to bold decisions taken by the Modi government in the past five years.

Addressing a political rally at Pandu in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, Singh said, “People say the PM has a ‘56-inch chest’ but I say there is an error in the measurement since he has perhaps a ‘65-inch chest.’ The bold decisions taken by the Modi government were never thought of earlier.”

Amid ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans, Singh said, “A grand Ram temple will be constructed at the birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. No power on earth can stop that from happening. We will do what we have promised. The path for building the temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court.”

Singh was in Jharkhand and addressed two rallies seeking votes for BJP’s Bishrampur candidate Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Bhawanathpur’s Bhanupratap Sahi. The two constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on November 30.

Making a scathing attack on Congress from Rafale to Article 370, Singh said the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi had tried to make allegations of corruption on the government through Rafale but the Supreme Court dismissed their review petition in the Rafale case. “No one in the world could level allegations of corruption on the PM or any minister in the Modi government,” he said.

Speaking on terrorism, Singh said, “Pakistan is not stopping its terror industry. But, India has now emerged as one of the powerful nations of the world under Modi ji’s leadership. Now, we will not have to enter into Pakistan to destroy terror camps. We can do it sitting in India, as we have acquired Rafale fighter jets from France.”

On the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, Singh said, “In 1952, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had said a country can’t have two constitutions, two prime ministers and two flags. We fulfilled his dream by abrogating Article 370. Now, there is one constitution, one prime minister and one flag in the country.”

Speaking on triple talaq, the veteran BJP leader said, “We wanted justice and we wanted to protect the rights of Muslim women. So, the BJP government removed triple talaq. We do not work for the vote bank instead we work for the people of the country.”