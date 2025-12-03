Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Bomb’ email sparks search at Pune school; premises vacated

PTI |
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 08:36 pm IST

The school premises were vacated to facilitate the search, and nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

The police are conducting an extensive search at a private international school in Pune after the educational institute received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted there, officials said on Wednesday.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted an extensive search at an international school in Hinjewadi .(HT File photo/ Representational)
The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted an extensive search at an international school in Hinjewadi .(HT File photo/ Representational)

The school premises were vacated to facilitate the search, and nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted an extensive search at an international school in Hinjewadi on Tuesday after the school authorities received an email claiming a bomb scare.

Also Read | 2 Delhi University colleges receive bomb threats, triggering panic

“An email was received by the school around Tuesday midnight. On Wednesday morning, the school authorities saw the mail, which claimed that a bomb had been planted on the premises and that it would be blown up,” said an official from Pimpri Chinchwad police station.

The school authorities then alerted the police, he said.

“A team from the Hinjewadi police station and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and vacated the school. An extensive search is underway,” said the official, adding that the teams have not yet found anything suspicious.

A probe has been initiated into the incident, the official said.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Bomb’ email sparks search at Pune school; premises vacated
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On