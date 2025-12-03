‘Bomb’ email sparks search at Pune school; premises vacated

The police are conducting an extensive search at a private international school in Pune after the educational institute received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted there, officials said on Wednesday. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted an extensive search at an international school in Hinjewadi .(HT File photo/ Representational)

The school premises were vacated to facilitate the search, and nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted an extensive search at an international school in Hinjewadi on Tuesday after the school authorities received an email claiming a bomb scare.

Also Read | 2 Delhi University colleges receive bomb threats, triggering panic

“An email was received by the school around Tuesday midnight. On Wednesday morning, the school authorities saw the mail, which claimed that a bomb had been planted on the premises and that it would be blown up,” said an official from Pimpri Chinchwad police station.

The school authorities then alerted the police, he said.

“A team from the Hinjewadi police station and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and vacated the school. An extensive search is underway,” said the official, adding that the teams have not yet found anything suspicious.

A probe has been initiated into the incident, the official said.