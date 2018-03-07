 Bomb explodes in Manipur; army jawan killed, 3 others injured | india news | Hindustan Times
Bomb explodes in Manipur; army jawan killed, 3 others injured

The bomb, suspected to have been planted by militants, exploded Tuesday night near the Myanmar border when the jawans were on patrol.

india Updated: Mar 07, 2018 18:17 IST
A bomb exploded outside the Manipur Sangai Tourism Festival in Imphal in 2011. There were two other explosions in Kamjong and Imphal West districts Tuesday night but there was no report of any casualty, the police said.
A bomb exploded outside the Manipur Sangai Tourism Festival in Imphal in 2011. There were two other explosions in Kamjong and Imphal West districts Tuesday night but there was no report of any casualty, the police said.(Representational Photo)

An Army jawan was killed and three others were injured in a bomb explosion in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, police said on Wednesday.

The bomb, suspected to have been planted by militants, exploded Tuesday night at Phaisenjang village near the Myanmar border when the jawans were on patrol, the police said.

There were two other explosions in Kamjong and Imphal West districts Tuesday night but there was no report of any casualty, the police added.

