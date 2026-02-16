Bomb threat email to Nainital district court declared hoax

Haldwani: A bomb threat email was received by the District Court in Nainital on Monday, triggering an evacuation and a search operation by police and other agencies before the threat was declared a hoax. The email was sent to the official email ID of the district judge, officials said. (Representative photo)

According to police, the district judge informed them about an email alleging that 12 RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted inside his chamber and would explode soon. The email warned against the implementation of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in Tamil Nadu and asked authorities to vacate the premises by 12.15 pm.

Teams from the bomb disposal squad and dog squad conducted an extensive search of the judges’ chambers, advocates’ chambers, and the entire court premises. Similar security measures were implemented at courts in Haldwani and Ramnagar as a precautionary step.

“On Monday morning, the Nainital district judge informed us about a bomb threat received on his official email ID. It is a one-line, non-specific email containing a bomb threat to the court. Since it is a sensitive matter, police teams along with bomb disposal and dog squads conducted a comprehensive checking campaign in the Nainital, Haldwani and Ramnagar courts,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said.