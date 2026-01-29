Bomb threat triggers two-hour evacuation at Dwarka Courts complex

Panic gripped the Dwarka Courts complex on Wednesday after a bomb threat email was received by the court’s administration department, triggering a two-hour evacuation and search operation by teams from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and other agencies before the threat was declared a hoax. In the email, the sender claimed that the judiciary and lawyers were against Khalistan (an independent Sikh homeland sought by some militant groups).

The email, sent through a Gmail account, claimed that the sender was associated with a Khalistani group, said at least two police officers aware of the matter, adding that other district courts in Delhi were also marked as recipients.

A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said that around 9.30am, an employee in the administration department of the Dwarka Courts complex noticed the email and alerted senior officials, who in turn informed the police and other agencies.

“As per standard operating procedure, the court complex was evacuated and bomb detection and disposal squads, along with sniffer dogs, carried out a thorough search of the entire premises for nearly two hours. As nothing suspicious was found, the threat was declared a hoax,” the officer said.

Another officer said an investigation has been launched to trace the source of the email. The service provider has been approached to share details related to the email account and the internet protocol (IP) address of the device used to send the threat.