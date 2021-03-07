Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to judicial magistrate booked in bribery case
- An associate of the judicial magistrate allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe on her behalf for dismissing a criminal complaint against a milk vendor.
The Bombay high court has refused anticipatory bail to a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) whose associate allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe on her behalf for dismissing a criminal complaint against a milk vendor from Pune district.
"The applicant was occupying a very responsible position. Considering the seriousness of allegations against her, it is necessary that the investigation is carried out thoroughly," said justice Sarang Kotwal while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of the judicial magistrate, Archana Jatkar on Thursday.
Jatkar was booked in January by Dehu Road police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by Swapnil Shevkar, a milk vendor.
Shevkar said on January 4, 2021 a woman came to his residence and informed his brother that a criminal complaint was filed against Shevkar and it could result in levying some serious charges against him. She gave her mobile number so that Shevkar could contact her.
When Shevkar contacted and later met her, the woman, Jatkar's associate Shubhavari Gaikwad, informed him that she could settle the matter for him, if he agreed to pay Rs. 5 lakh. After negotiations, she reduced the amount to Rs. 3 lakh.
Shevkar lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption bureau (ACB). On January 14, 2021, Shevkar met the woman, who sat in his car and they drove around. At one spot, she accepted the bribe amount and got down from the vehicle. ACB sleuths then arrested Gaikwad, who revealed that she had accepted the bribe amount on behalf of Jatkar, a judicial magistrate first class at Vadgaon Maval in Pune district.
Jatkar had moved the sessions Court at Pune for pre-arrest bail. She approached HC, after the sessions Court rejected her plea on February 23.
The JMFC contended that she was staying alone in Pune along with her 11-month-old baby, as husband is employed in Mumbai. She claimed she was looking for a babysitter for her child and that was how she came in contact with Gaikwad, and she did not know these activities of the woman.
Justice Kotwal refused to accept her claim of innocence after noticing that certain conversations between Jatkar and Gaikwad referred to the case and at least prima facie indicated involvement of the JMFC in the crime.
The high court noted that investigation showed that there were 147 telephonic calls exchanged between the applicant (Jatkar) and Gaikwad.
"These conversations are a strong indication of the applicant’s involvement in the offence," said justice Kotwal while rejecting her pre-arrest bail plea.
"Therefore considering the gravity of offence, order of anticipatory bail cannot be passed in her favour. Her custodial interrogation is necessary to find out the exact nature of relation between both the accused and as to whether in any other case these two have acted similarly," the judge added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farms to mills, a long wait for UP farmers just to get sugarcane weighed
- Among those waiting at the weighing scale are also people who do not own land but are engaged in transporting sugarcane from farms to sugar mills after getting the yield measures at weighing scales.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Amit Shah campaigns door-to-door in Kanyakumari
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India's weekly tally rises over 114,000, daily fatalities average 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchyat in Meerut today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP to hold cycle rally in support of Azam Khan over cases lodged by UP police
- In January, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas of the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the bail granted to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Dr Tanzeen Fathima, and son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged case of forging birth certificate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to judicial magistrate booked in bribery case
- An associate of the judicial magistrate allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe on her behalf for dismissing a criminal complaint against a milk vendor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omar Abdullah's swipe at Suvendu: 'Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called Modi ki dukan... buy medicine from there: PM launches Jan Aushadhi centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah visits Kerala as Vijayan govt battles to rid gold smuggling taint
- Earlier, the CM had hit out at BJP's minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan, alleging after his elevation, smuggling from West Asian countries increased manifold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
During PM Modi’s Kolkata rally, CM Banerjee will decry LPG price in Siliguri
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the famous Brigade Parade Grounds in Maidan area is expected to draw a huge crowd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 18,711 new cases of Covid-19, 100 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress
- The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox