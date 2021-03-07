IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to judicial magistrate booked in bribery case
The Bombay high court. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Bombay high court. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to judicial magistrate booked in bribery case

  • An associate of the judicial magistrate allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe on her behalf for dismissing a criminal complaint against a milk vendor.
READ FULL STORY
By Kanchan V. Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:08 PM IST

The Bombay high court has refused anticipatory bail to a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) whose associate allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe on her behalf for dismissing a criminal complaint against a milk vendor from Pune district.

"The applicant was occupying a very responsible position. Considering the seriousness of allegations against her, it is necessary that the investigation is carried out thoroughly," said justice Sarang Kotwal while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of the judicial magistrate, Archana Jatkar on Thursday.

Jatkar was booked in January by Dehu Road police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by Swapnil Shevkar, a milk vendor.

Shevkar said on January 4, 2021 a woman came to his residence and informed his brother that a criminal complaint was filed against Shevkar and it could result in levying some serious charges against him. She gave her mobile number so that Shevkar could contact her.

When Shevkar contacted and later met her, the woman, Jatkar's associate Shubhavari Gaikwad, informed him that she could settle the matter for him, if he agreed to pay Rs. 5 lakh. After negotiations, she reduced the amount to Rs. 3 lakh.

Shevkar lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption bureau (ACB). On January 14, 2021, Shevkar met the woman, who sat in his car and they drove around. At one spot, she accepted the bribe amount and got down from the vehicle. ACB sleuths then arrested Gaikwad, who revealed that she had accepted the bribe amount on behalf of Jatkar, a judicial magistrate first class at Vadgaon Maval in Pune district.

Jatkar had moved the sessions Court at Pune for pre-arrest bail. She approached HC, after the sessions Court rejected her plea on February 23.

The JMFC contended that she was staying alone in Pune along with her 11-month-old baby, as husband is employed in Mumbai. She claimed she was looking for a babysitter for her child and that was how she came in contact with Gaikwad, and she did not know these activities of the woman.

Justice Kotwal refused to accept her claim of innocence after noticing that certain conversations between Jatkar and Gaikwad referred to the case and at least prima facie indicated involvement of the JMFC in the crime.

The high court noted that investigation showed that there were 147 telephonic calls exchanged between the applicant (Jatkar) and Gaikwad.

"These conversations are a strong indication of the applicant’s involvement in the offence," said justice Kotwal while rejecting her pre-arrest bail plea.

"Therefore considering the gravity of offence, order of anticipatory bail cannot be passed in her favour. Her custodial interrogation is necessary to find out the exact nature of relation between both the accused and as to whether in any other case these two have acted similarly," the judge added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the region after promising to clear the sugarcane dues owed to farmers.(Bloomberg file photo)
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the region after promising to clear the sugarcane dues owed to farmers.(Bloomberg file photo)
india news

From farms to mills, a long wait for UP farmers just to get sugarcane weighed

PTI, Muzaffarnagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:36 PM IST
  • Among those waiting at the weighing scale are also people who do not own land but are engaged in transporting sugarcane from farms to sugar mills after getting the yield measures at weighing scales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah reached Kanyakumari on Sunday to campaign for Pon Radhakrishnan, who has been fielded for the April 6 bypoll.. (ANI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah reached Kanyakumari on Sunday to campaign for Pon Radhakrishnan, who has been fielded for the April 6 bypoll.. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Amit Shah campaigns door-to-door in Kanyakumari

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:24 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The highest number of cases in the week was recorded on Sunday, with 18,711 fresh infections. It was also the second consecutive day that the country had recorded over 18,000 cases. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
The highest number of cases in the week was recorded on Sunday, with 18,711 fresh infections. It was also the second consecutive day that the country had recorded over 18,000 cases. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: India's weekly tally rises over 114,000, daily fatalities average 100

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:03 PM IST
A total of 1,08,68,520 people have been cured of the virus so far and the overall death toll currently stands at 1,57,756 as per the ministry of health data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithun Chakraborty dancing at a Trinamool campaign in 2014.
Mithun Chakraborty dancing at a Trinamool campaign in 2014.
india news

When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:03 PM IST
In 2014, Trinamool sent him to the Rajya Sabha but the Saradha scam apparently tarnished his image as he was the brand ambassador of the group that ran a ponzi scam in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.(PTI)
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites in India

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:22 PM IST
There are 112 sites in India contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances. Besides, there are 168 sites that may be contaminated but require investigation and confirmation, as per the CPCB.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
india news

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchyat in Meerut today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday said that the party will continue to protest against the farm laws and "Priyanka Gandhi will address a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut on Sunday and highlight the issues being faced by farmers."
READ FULL STORY
Close
In October 2020, the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to MP Azam Khan, his wife and son in the case.(Photo: PTI)
In October 2020, the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to MP Azam Khan, his wife and son in the case.(Photo: PTI)
india news

SP to hold cycle rally in support of Azam Khan over cases lodged by UP police

By hindustantimes.com | ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:10 PM IST
  • In January, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas of the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the bail granted to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Dr Tanzeen Fathima, and son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged case of forging birth certificate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay high court. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Bombay high court. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to judicial magistrate booked in bribery case

By Kanchan V. Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • An associate of the judicial magistrate allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe on her behalf for dismissing a criminal complaint against a milk vendor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reacted sharply to Suvendu Adhikari's comment that West Bengal will become like Kashmir under another term of Trinamool. (HT Photo/File)
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reacted sharply to Suvendu Adhikari's comment that West Bengal will become like Kashmir under another term of Trinamool. (HT Photo/File)
india news

Omar Abdullah's swipe at Suvendu: 'Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:38 PM IST
The comment is stupid and tasteless, former J&K Chief Minister tweeted a day after Bengal BJP leader said West Bengal will become Kashmir if Trinamool comes back to power in assembly election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jan Aushadhi stores, the affordable drug stores, have been set up across the country.(HT File Photo)
Jan Aushadhi stores, the affordable drug stores, have been set up across the country.(HT File Photo)
india news

Called Modi ki dukan... buy medicine from there: PM launches Jan Aushadhi centre

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:54 AM IST
PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana' and gave awards to stakeholders, in recognition of their excellent work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah is going to Kerala and Tamil Nadu for a day long visit.
Union home minister Amit Shah is going to Kerala and Tamil Nadu for a day long visit.
india news

Amit Shah visits Kerala as Vijayan govt battles to rid gold smuggling taint

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • Earlier, the CM had hit out at BJP's minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan, alleging after his elevation, smuggling from West Asian countries increased manifold
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP activists cheer holding party flags at the rally and stage area ahead of PM Narendra Modi's election rally at the brigade parade ground, in Kolkata.
BJP activists cheer holding party flags at the rally and stage area ahead of PM Narendra Modi's election rally at the brigade parade ground, in Kolkata.
india news

During PM Modi’s Kolkata rally, CM Banerjee will decry LPG price in Siliguri

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:16 AM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the famous Brigade Parade Grounds in Maidan area is expected to draw a huge crowd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker inoculates a senior citizen at a government hospital near Ajmer in Rajasthan on Saturday.(ANI Photo)
A healthcare worker inoculates a senior citizen at a government hospital near Ajmer in Rajasthan on Saturday.(ANI Photo)
india news

India records 18,711 new cases of Covid-19, 100 deaths

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The count of active cases went up to 4,219, reaching 1,84,523, according to the health ministry data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He also attacked the opposition parties which are supporting the farmers' protest. "There is a place for disagreement in democracy and so is for opposition and difference of opinion, but should there be any opposition that can harm the nation," he said.
He also attacked the opposition parties which are supporting the farmers' protest. "There is a place for disagreement in democracy and so is for opposition and difference of opinion, but should there be any opposition that can harm the nation," he said.
india news

News updates from HT: Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Tomar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More details in Chhattisgarh family's mysterious death case will be available after the post-mortem, said officials.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
More details in Chhattisgarh family's mysterious death case will be available after the post-mortem, said officials.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:39 AM IST
  • The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP