e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC refuses to stay cancellation of CKP Co-op Bank’s licence

Bombay HC refuses to stay cancellation of CKP Co-op Bank’s licence

The court cited that RBI is entrusted with powers to take necessary steps in the interests of depositors, banks and public, and the banking regulator’s measures would benefit CKP Co-op Bank’s depositors.

mumbai Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:55 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A two-judge division bench of the court, comprising Justices Nitin Jamdar and SP Tavade, rejected the plea filed by Thane resident Vishwas Utagi and upheld the central bank’s April 28 order.
A two-judge division bench of the court, comprising Justices Nitin Jamdar and SP Tavade, rejected the plea filed by Thane resident Vishwas Utagi and upheld the central bank’s April 28 order.(HT photo)
         

The Bombay high court (HC) last week refused to stay the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to cancel the licence of the troubled CKP Co-op Bank Ltd.

A two-judge division bench of the court, comprising Justices Nitin Jamdar and SP Tavade, rejected the plea filed by Thane resident Vishwas Utagi and upheld the central bank’s April 28 order.

“Prima facie, we don’t find that there is any fundamental error in the approach of RBI,” the bench said.

The court cited that RBI is entrusted with powers to take necessary steps in the interests of depositors, banks and public, and the banking regulator’s measures would benefit CKP Co-op Bank’s depositors.

Earlier, Utagi had moved the court on behalf of 500 shareholders, account-holders, depositors, employees and other stakeholders of CKP Co-op Bank, while challenging RBI’s April 28 order.

Utagi had argued that RBI passed the order on the basis of two show-cause notices issued on June 11, 2015, and again on August 23, 2017, but those notices have become infructuous and are in violation of the basic principles of natural justice and due process of law.

The petitioner contended the RBI order was an attempt to cover-up the failures of the members of the Board of Administrators, who were nominated by Maharashtra government to run the CKP Co-op Bank from May 31, 2012.

He also alleged that RBI overlooked the interests of the bank’s depositors and other stakeholders while passing its order.

However, the bench observed that the audits conducted by RBI revealed several irregularities, and the bank was in poor financial health, prompting the banking regulator to issue the first show-cause notice on June 11, 2015.

Though CKP Co-op Bank submitted its action plans in July, 2016, and then again in November, 2016, it’s financial woes were far from over.

RBI authorities carried out an inspection in March, 2019, which showed further worsening of its financial health and that led to the issuance of the April 28 order seeking the termination of its licence, which the HC upheld.

tags
top news
Army chief to visit Leh today as border tensions with China simmer
Army chief to visit Leh today as border tensions with China simmer
‘Ask PM Modi about 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015’: Chidambaram hits back at Nadda
‘Ask PM Modi about 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015’: Chidambaram hits back at Nadda
India increases tech surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones
India increases tech surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones
Live: Two Covid-19 positive nurses in Punjab appear for exam from isolation ward
Live: Two Covid-19 positive nurses in Punjab appear for exam from isolation ward
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri amid Covid-19: All you need to know
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri amid Covid-19: All you need to know
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe on Ladakh face-off, a question on ‘Chinese invasion’
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe on Ladakh face-off, a question on ‘Chinese invasion’
‘World badly needs India-Pakistan cricket rivalry to resume’: Shoaib Malik
‘World badly needs India-Pakistan cricket rivalry to resume’: Shoaib Malik
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In