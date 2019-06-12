Bombay high court to hear Pragya Thakur’s discharge plea on July 29

The Bombay high court on Wednesday fixed the final hearing for the discharge applications of Pragya Singh Thakur and two other accused in 2008 Malegaon blasts case as July 29.

Besides Pragya, the Bhopal MP, the other accused who have filed discharge applications are Lt Col Prasad Purohit and Sameer Kulkarni.

The charges include sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC. Besides, they have been charged under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

On September 29, 2016, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra’s Malegaon city.

