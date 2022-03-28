Bommai assures to resolve inter-state water disputes, to meet Union minister in April

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday listed resolving long-winding inter-state water disputes as one of the biggest tasks in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

“We are yet to get approvals from the Union government with regard to inter-state water disputes. I have instructed the concerned departments to make preparations for this. I am set to meet the Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the first week of April to take up the issue,” Bommai said on Sunday in Hubballi, about 450 km from Bengaluru.

The statements come at a time when the BJP administration in Karnataka has come under pressure for not being able to secure necessary clearances from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for key projects like Mekedatu.

The BJP had made a strong case before voters that it would be beneficial to Karnataka if the same party is in power at the state and Union as it would allow for easier approvals powered with the “double engine” growth.

“We need to make all efforts to resolve the inter-state water disputes at the earliest. As for legal issues involved we should get it resolved through the courts. Greater emphasis would be given for completing the land acquisition process for railway projects,” Bommai said.

The chief minister has just one year to go before the state heads to the polls next year. Karnataka is an important state for the BJP as the saffron outfit considers this as the “gateway to the south” at a time when it has barely made any electoral impact in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

However, the BJP has not made it easy on themselves in Karnataka by first forcing BS Yediyurappa to step down last July and then elevating Bommai to take up a role by overlooking several seniors within the party, increasing the divide within.

Bommai has also been unable to come out of the shadow of Yediyurappa and relies heavily on the central leadership for any decisions.

The chief minister is yet to fill the four vacancies in the 34-member cabinet, adding to the rising voices of dissent within the saffron fold who are looking to return to power with an absolute majority in 2023.

With the 2022 budget indicating a growing pressure of debt, Bommai has now tried to implement as many projects and schemes to show some semblance of performance heading into elections.

“State is again on the path of development after coming out of the Covid shadow. A strong foundation would be laid for planned development of Karnataka,” he said.

“As announced in the budget, the industrial sector will get a boost. Identification of land and other processes are in full swing to attract investments. Northern Karnataka has been given the top priority,” Bommai said.

The chief minister is from north Karnataka, where there has been growing disgruntlement of being neglected in favour of the more prosperous southern districts.

“We have allocated ₹3,000 crore for development of Kalyana Karnataka region. Work orders would be issued for all budget programmes before April end. Already ₹1,400 crore has been released for the Kalyana Karnataka this year, “ Bommai said.