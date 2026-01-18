Book Box: Jaipur Lit Fest, from fight-or-flight to the comfort of books

Dear Reader, Jeet Thayil (left) in conversation with William Sieghart

My knee has been screaming at me for days. I’ve been ignoring it, because of course slowing down feels impossible and loser-like. Until Philip Larkin, recited from memory in a room full of strangers, makes me finally stop.

It’s the end of Day 1 of the Jaipur Literary Festival and I am sitting at the edge of my chair. Facing me are William Sieghart, editor of The Poetry Pharmacy, and poet Jeet Thayil, in rich red brocade chairs against a backdrop of books.

“It’s as if we have all gone on fight or flight mode these days,” says Sieghart. His cure for this malady is poetry. “Reading poetry reduces your heart rate, slows your blood pressure, it is really very, very good for you,” he says, reciting both Larkin and then Mary Oliver.

I sit back and breathe. A bit. My brain and bandwidth feel clogged. My legs are cramped, my knee throbbing. A minor injury, it should have settled by now.

Is it possible I have been in ‘fight’ mode all this time? Fighting my impulse to slow down, to put aside a whole set of to-dos that really aren’t that important in the larger scheme of things?

And now here I am at the Jaipur Literary Festival—where everything moves fast and nobody stops. Time accelerates.

By 10 am the next day, I am already faced with an impossible choice. On the Front Lawns, Stephen Fry talks to two Cambridge academics about the Odyssey. At Charbagh, Rahul Bhattacharya talks to chess champion Viswanathan Anand.

I get greedy. Like Will and Lyra in Philip Pullman’s The Subtle Knife, I keep switching—Odyssey to chess to democracy to tech.

One moment I am listening to two Cambridge academics quarrel about Odysseus and his wayward ways with women—he wasn’t enjoying himself sleeping with goddesses, says the man.