Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Booked for naming rape victim, Delhi court acquits Swati Maliwal

ByArnabjit Sur
Updated on: Aug 13, 2025 11:59 am IST

Swati Maliwal and her then media advisor were accused of disclosing the name of a 14-year-old rape victim who succumbed to her injuries in 2016.

A local court on Wednesday acquitted former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief and Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal and her then media advisor, Bhupinder Singh, in a case in which they were accused of disclosing the name of a 14-year-old rape victim who succumbed to her injuries in 2016.

Former Delhi Commission for Women chief and Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.(PTI)
A detailed order of the additional chief judicial magistrate, Neha Mittal, acquitting the two, was awaited.

The Delhi Police booked Maliwal and Singh, saying they violated the Juvenile Justice Act by revealing the identity of a sexual assault victim by circulating a notice in the print and electronic media. Singh was accused of preparing the notice. The two were accused of “intentionally circulating” the notice on WhatsApp groups.

Maliwal as DCW chief took cognisance of the case in which a neighbour sexually assaulted the 14-year-old and allegedly forced a corrosive substance down her throat, damaging her internal organs.

