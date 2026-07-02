‘Books thrown away, students assaulted’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke levels fresh charges against Delhi Police

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that Delhi Police assaulted two students for setting up a library at the Jantar Mantar protest site, sharing photographs and videos purportedly showing injury marks on the neck and hand of one of the youths.

In a post on X, Dipke claimed the two students were attacked while trying to set up a library to encourage people at the protest site to read books. (X/@abhijeet_dipke)

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In a post on X, Dipke claimed the two students were attacked while trying to set up a library to encourage people at the protest site to read books.

"Delhi Police physically assaulted two young boys for setting up a library at Jantar Mantar. These boys just wanted people to read books at the protest site. Why did the police assault them?" he wrote.

Dipke also alleged that after the assault, police personnel questioned the students, asking, "Proof kya hai ki humne maara?" ("What proof do you have that we assaulted you?").

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke calls Samay Raina ‘privileged’; internet asks, 'Didn't you study in US?'

Books thrown away, ACP named in allegations

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{{^usCountry}} The CJP founder further alleged that ACP Ajay Sharma and his team threw away books, including those on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bhagat Singh, during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP founder further alleged that ACP Ajay Sharma and his team threw away books, including those on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bhagat Singh, during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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He demanded the immediate suspension of the officer, alleging that discarding the books amounted to insulting the two historical figures.

The Delhi Police has not responded officially to the allegations.

The allegations came on the fifth day of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Sharing Wangchuk's health update on X, Dipke claimed that the activist's blood sugar level had dropped to 60 while his blood pressure remained low.

"Sonam Wangchuk's health is continuously deteriorating. His sugar level has dropped to 60 and blood pressure is also very low. If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible for it," he said.

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Dipke also reiterated his demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Also Read: ‘Wants to divide country', ‘tukde tukde gang’: BJP chief's sharp attacks on Cockroach Janta Party

As the agitation entered its 13th day, Dipke also organised an interaction titled "Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches", saying it was aimed at gathering suggestions from protesters on expanding the movement.

Meanwhile, six students associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA) continued their indefinite hunger strike from a separate stage at the protest site.

Dipke has said the agitation will also raise other accountability-related issues, including electoral matters such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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(With inputs from PTI)