Boong’s young star keeps head down, prepares for Class 6 exam

Gugun Kipgen, the 13-year-old lead actor of the Manipuri-language film Boong, which won the Best Children and Family Film award at the 2026 BAFTAs, is staying away from the limelight. The Kuki boy who played the titular Boong, a Meitei, in the movie, is busy preparing for a language test in his class 6 final exams in New Delhi, friends and relatives in Manipur said. The movie about a boy’s search for his father, shot in Manipur, wrapped up just weeks before May 3,2023. (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne | X account)

The movie about a boy’s search for his father, shot in Manipur, wrapped up just weeks before May 3,2023 , the day ethnic clashes started between Kuki-Zos and Meiteis in the state that led to the death of 260 people and the displacement of over 50,000. Kipgen and his family, then residents of Imphal, were among those displaced. Since January last year, they have been living in Delhi for the sake of Kipgen’s education, people who know the family said.

On May 4, 2023 at the peak of the clashes, Kipgen and his family were rescued from a mob targeting the Canan Veng locality in Imphal, where Kuki-Zo families lived, one of these people said. One of these persons said that family of Lakshimipriya Devi, the director of Boong, saved Kipgen and his mother from an angry mob by informing security forces. Lakshimipriya is a Meitei.

To be sure, such attacks took place on both sides. And, a handful of similar stories of courage and people standing up for each other during that wave of violence.

The continuing ethnic divide has caused both groups to remain in their respective strongholds and has led to the creation of buffer zones between the Meitei dominated Imphal valley and the hill districts, where Kuki-Zos are a majority.

This continuing displacement was highlighted by Lakshimipriya in her acceptance speech at the Baftas. “Just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur, we pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence and their dream once again. We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness,” she said, after starting her speech with Khurumjari (greetings to all in the Manipuri language).

Back in 2023, the Kipgen family moved to the hill district of Kangpokpi, where the Kuki-Zo people are in a majority, after leaving Imphal.

“Along with other Kuki-Zo families, they boarded a bus which was part of a security convoy after spending the first few nights at an Assam Rifles camp. From what we know, they lived with a relative in Kangpokpi district before deciding to move to Delhi for Gugun’s education. They cannot return to their house in Imphal until peace returns to Manipur,” the person cited earlier said.

“Gugun’s school was disrupted because he studied at a private school in Imphal to which he cannot return any time soon. ..To ensure his academic life is not disrupted, he has not travelled anywhere for the awards,” this person said.

The film won awards at three international festivals: International South Asian Film Festival, 2024, Canada in the category excellence in feature filmmaking; 17th Asia Pacific Screen awards 2024, Australia, in best youth film category; Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 in the best actor (male)-special mention category. Kipgen had travelled to Melbourne to receive the best actor award.

The BAFTA award has brought wide praise for the filmmakers and the cast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X(formerly Twitter), “Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation.”

The newly sworn-in Manipur CM, Yunam Khemchand Singh, also congratulated those associated with the film and described it as an immense joy for everyone, especially Manipur.