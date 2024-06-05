​Both the BJP and the Congress won eight seats each in Telanaga, while the AIMIM won in Hyderabad. However, what is notable in this election is that the BRS failed to win a single seat in the state in which it had a seat share of 64.7% and 52.9% in 2014 and 2019 respectively. In fact, this is a continuing streak of losses for the party which lost the state to the Congress in the 2023 assembly elections. Both Congress and BJP make gains at cost of BRS in Telangana

The BRS secured 34.7% of the vote share in Telangana in 2014. By 2019, although its seat share saw a dip, the party still managed to increased its vote share to 41.3%. However, this time around, the party hasn’t been able to secure even half of the vote share it garnered in 2014. The vote share of BRS in the 2024 Lok Sabha election stands at 16.7%. The vote share of the BRS declined in each of the 17 PCs in the state.

While the vote share of the BRS has declined, the vote share of the BJP and the INC has seen considerable increase in Telangana. The Congress and the BJP secured a vote share of 40.1% and 30.1% this time around compared to 29.5% and 19.1% in 2019 respectively.

Who benefited the most from the decline of the BRS?

The BRS won nine seats in 2019. The Congress has won six of these seats in 2024, while the BJP has won three. This was similar to the gains made by Congress in 2023 Assembly elections in which out of the 64 ACs it won, 47 were previously held by the BRS. The 2023 and 2024 results indicate that it is the Congress which has benefited the most from the decline of BRS in Telangana. The BJP, meanwhile, has retained four of the seats it won in 2019, while also adding one seat held by Congress and three by the BRS to its tally.

Chart: 2019 and 2024 mapping of PCs in Telangana