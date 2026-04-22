Both 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad' will end after May 4, says Amit Shah in Bengal's Saptagram

Saptagram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government, asserting that once the BJP comes to power, issues like "Love Jihad" and "Land Jihad" brewing in the state under "TMC ruling" would come to an end.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the public meeting in support of the BJP candidate Saurav Sikar from the Dum Dum Uttar Assembly constituency, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)( saikat paul)

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Addressing a public meeting in Saptagram, Shah also said that farmers and state government employees will benefit from the schemes which will be put in place by the BJP after coming to power.

"Both Love Jihad and Land Jihad will come to an end. Government employees will get the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission and DA. Farmers will be given ₹9,000 instead of ₹6,000 under the Kisan Samman Nidhi. Pensions for widows, senior citizens, and the disabled will be set at ₹2,000. The BJP will also work to free us from the syndicate," he said.

Referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "terrorist remark", Shah said, "Kharge ji says that Modi ji is a terrorist. Kharge sahab, shame on you, the man who devoted his entire life to ending terrorism, you call him a terrorist. The public will settle the full account."

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{{^usCountry}} Once again raking up the infiltration issue, Shah said, "Modi ji has freed this country from terrorism and Naxalism. Today I say as I go, the BJP will also free this country from infiltrators." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once again raking up the infiltration issue, Shah said, "Modi ji has freed this country from terrorism and Naxalism. Today I say as I go, the BJP will also free this country from infiltrators." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further raised the issue of border fencing, alleging delays from the state government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further raised the issue of border fencing, alleging delays from the state government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The BSF needs 600 acres of land to build the fence. Mamata Didi is not giving it. I promise you that if you form a BJP government, we will get the job done of handing over the entire land to the BSF for building the fence within 45 days," Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The BSF needs 600 acres of land to build the fence. Mamata Didi is not giving it. I promise you that if you form a BJP government, we will get the job done of handing over the entire land to the BSF for building the fence within 45 days," Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The infiltrators are taking away jobs, consuming resources meant for the poor, and threatening the internal security of the country," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The infiltrators are taking away jobs, consuming resources meant for the poor, and threatening the internal security of the country," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Shah also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of corruption. "Mamata Banerjee is involved in a slew of scams worth ₹10,000 crore. They believe that nothing will happen to them. On 5th May, BJP will form the government, and Didi will have to return the money she devoured through various scams," he said.

Attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress, Shah further said, "Don't fear the goons of Mamata. Vote with confidence. BJP is going to form the government, and the goons of Mamata will be sent behind bars."

He also criticised the state government on women's safety, stating, "Mamata Didi says that mothers should not step out of their homes after 7 PM. You form a BJP government, strengthening Modi's hands. Even at night, a little girl should be able to go out on her scooter, and no thug should have the courage to even glance up at her."

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On welfare promises, Shah said, "Elect the BJP government, and I assure you 33% reservation in government jobs for women. Unemployed youths will be credited ₹3000 per month in account. Women, too, will get ₹3000 per month in their account. In the entire Bengal, women will be able to travel free in the government buses."

In Balikukhari, Shah reiterated his attack on the ruling party, saying, "Mamata Banerjee is going, lotus is coming... On the 29th, vote to drive out the infiltrators from Bengal... Mamata Banerjee brings in the infiltrators herself. But on the 5th, our BJP's promise is not just Bengal, but across the whole of India, we will handpick and drive out the infiltrators." The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

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